Valens GroWorks (OTCQX:VLNCF) entered into a 2-year custom manufacturing agreement with High12 Brands for developing a vape products premium line for the expected launch of its new brand DAIZE in Q3 in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. It has successive one-year renewal options.

The agreement follows a royalty payment structure based on a set of outlined quarterly targets.

While Valens will leverage on its strong relationships with premium suppliers, High12 will use its strategic and industry recognized CPG team to focus on partnerships, sales and data-driven marketing.