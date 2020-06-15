American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is working with Citigroup on a potential junk bond offering that may be secured by collateral including airport slots and gates, Bloomberg reports.

Several air carriers have tapped debt markets to boost liquidity as the coronavirus nearly wiped out travel demand; American has yet to do so, but it has received $5.8B in federal payroll support and a $1B 364-day term loan from banks, according to an 8-K filing released on Friday.

American has $11.3B in unencumbered assets, according to the filing, including an estimated $7.45B consisting of slots, gates and routes.