The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Venture Global LNG's request to proceed with limited site preparation of the proposed $8.5B Plaquemines liquefied natural gas export plant in Louisiana.

If Venture Global moves forward with Plaquemines this year, it could be the only U.S. LNG project to enter construction in 2020 after most other developers delayed their projects as coronavirus lockdowns cut global demand for energy.

Plaquemines, which is designed to produce 20M mt/year of liquefied natural gas, is planned to enter service in 2023.

