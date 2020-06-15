T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is experiencing a nationwide outage late today that it's recognized and attempting to solve.

"Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country," T-Mobile tech chief Neville Ray says. "We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly."

The outage is widespread enough that it's causing the perception that other carriers are experiencing problems, but AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) say their networks are doing well and that failure to connect to T-Mobile customers is creating the impression of a wider outage.