CenterPoint Energy's (NYSE:CNP) Vectren unit in Indiana proposes a plan to cut carbon emissions by nearly 75% over 20 years by replacing some older coal generation units with solar and other renewables.

Under Vectren's Integrated Resource Plan, the company would retire or exit agreements for 730 MW of coal generation while adding 700-1,000 MW of solar and 300 MW of wind resources, as well as 460 MW of natural gas combustion turbines.

The company says the plan would save electric customers an estimated $320M over the 20-year planning period.