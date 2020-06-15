Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has cut crude production at the Liza field offshore Guyana due to problems with gas reinjection equipment, a move meant to avoid excessive gas flaring, the country's environmental regulator says.

Output at the Liza field, which Exxon operates in a consortium with Hess (NYSE:HES) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO), has plunged to 25K-30K bbl/day within the past week because of the problem, the official says.

Production from the field began last December and had climbed to 75K-80K bbl/day in early May, and authorities had expected further increases to 120K by June.