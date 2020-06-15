Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) tells suppliers it is not chartering any oil tankers that have recently operated in Venezuela without a waiver, as pressure mounts on shipping market participants to distance themselves from the U.S. sanctioned country.

Petrobras says it has adopted a "specific contractual clause" to avoid hiring ships that violate U.S. sanctions, and it has "reinforced to its suppliers that it would not accept offers from ships that had operated in Venezuela during the sanctions period."

Separately, the company says it has started the non-binding phase for the sale of four thermoelectric plants, and began the binding phase for the sale of its wind farms.