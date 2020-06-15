Starboard Value managing member Peter Feld has quit AECOM's board (NYSE:ACM) in protest over the selection of a new CEO that sidestepped a search process he oversaw.

Feld quit after the board held a meeting without a previously disclosed agenda to vote on the promotion of CFO Troy Rudd to CEO, he said in his resignation letter.

Feld and two other directors who joined AECOM's board as part of a settlement in November that averted a proxy contest voted against Rudd's selection, but they were outvoted.

Starboard reportedly pushed for former CH2M HILL Cos. CEO Jacqueline Hinman to become the new CEO.