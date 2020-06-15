The U.S. government is easing plans to restrict passenger flights by Chinese airlines to the U.S., after China said it will permit more passenger flights by U.S. airlines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) says it will resume service to China with two weekly flights to Shanghai from Seattle and Detroit, with the first flight beginning next week from Seattle and weekly flights from both cities starting in July.

Under an agreement with Chinese authorities, the airline will take passengers' temperatures before departure.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), which is seeking to resume three routes to China this month, says it welcomes efforts to resume service.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has said it wants to begin flying again to China later in the year.

Four Chinese airlines - Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY), China Southern (NYSE:ZNH), China Eastern (NYSE:CEA) and Xiamen - currently operate scheduled passenger flights between the two countries.

