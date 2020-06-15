Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) says it secured a $600M loan, partly backed by Brazil's government, weeks after its potentially transformational deal with Boeing fell apart.

The company says the $600M loan will be split 50-50 between state bank BNDES and private banks.

Somewhat surprisingly, the state bank did not require equity from Embraer, as it has sought from Brazil’s airlines and automakers.

Earlier today, GE Aviation announced the hiring of Embraer's commercial aviation head John Slattery, who had championed the $4.2B Boeing-Embraer agreement.

To replace Slattery, Embraer says it is promoting Arjan Meijer, chief commercial officer of its commercial unit, to lead the division.