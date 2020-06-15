The FCC's chairman has weighed in on a major T-Mobile outage affecting its network nationwide.

"The T-Mobile network outage is unacceptable," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says on Twitter. "The FCC is launching an investigation. We're demanding answers — and so are American consumers."

The company began experiencing downtime around the country late in the day- which may be tied to ongoing integration of the Sprint network, which it acquired in the spring.

That outage at first appeared to hit more carriers than T-Mobile, though it's likely that customers on networks like AT&T and Verizon are reporting problems reaching T-Mobile customers.