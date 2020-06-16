According to AutoForecast Solutions, Ford (NYSE:F) +1.8% plans to apply brakes to Edge SUV production, a move that could lead to the closure of the Ontario plant in Canada.

The Ontario plant currently makes only two models Lincoln Nautilus and Ford Edge with Nautilus production scheduled to move to China after 2023.

The next-generation Edge was supposed to be launched in June 2023 on a new platform, however tepid sales and new entries from Chevrolet, Honda and Toyota and Ford's new utilities, including the Bronco, Bronco Sport and the updated Escape seemed to have deterred the new program.

Ford said the Edge remains a critical part of its lineup. “We have no plans to exit the segment," spokesman Mike Levine said in an email. He did not comment on where the vehicle will be produced.

Last year, Edge U.S. sales was 138,515, up three per cent.

Source