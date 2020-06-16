Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is in the final stages of negotiating a roughly $900M debtor-in-possession loan, as well as "rolling up" some of its existing debt to bring its total DIP financing near $2B, Reuters reports.

It's also attempting to negotiate an equity infusion, and if the company manages to emerge from bankruptcy, creditors that include Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) would take over Chesapeake in exchange for eliminating more than $7B of its debt.

A Chapter 11 filing could come as soon as Thursday, but the timing could slip to next week depending on how the negotiations play out.