ABC News (NYSE:DIS) has placed on leave one of its top executives, Barbara Fedida, while it investigates press reports that she made racist comments, among other inappropriate behavior.

"Throughout my career, I have been a champion for increased diversity in network news," Fedida said in a statement. "I am proud of my decades of work of hiring, supporting and promoting talented journalists of color. And, unlike these heartbreaking and incredibly misleading claims about me, that track record is well-documented and undeniable."