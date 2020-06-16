More designated market makers, who oversee trading in the New York Stock Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) 2,200 listed companies, will be permitted to come back this week, adding to the 25% of participants who returned when the trading floor partially reopened on May 26.

During the latest phase of the reopening, verbal bids and offers will still not be allowed.

JPMorgan has also said it will also bring more traders back to its New York headquarters starting next week in an early test of how to safely ramp up attendance.