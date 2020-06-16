"In sporting terms, the 2020 oil market is now close to the half time mark," the IEA said in its closely-watched monthly report.

Demand is expected to drop by 8.1M barrels per day in 2020 - slightly less than forecast in May's report - before rebounding by a record 5.7M bpd in 2021.

"So far, initiatives in the form of the OPEC+ agreement and the meeting of G20 energy ministers have made a major contribution to restoring stability to the market. If recent trends in production are maintained and demand does recover, the market will be on a more stable footing by the end of the second half. However, we should not underestimate the enormous uncertainties."

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM, OILX, NRGD, USAI, NRGO, NRGZ, YGRN