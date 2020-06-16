North Korea has blown up a liaison office shared with South Korea - just north of the tense Korean border - following weeks of threats to end a détente.

Fiery rhetoric has recently escalated over Seoul's failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border. U.S. sanctions also remain on Pyongyang as denuclearization talks with Washington remain gridlocked.

South Korea's KOSPI advanced 5.3% just before the news, climbing back from a dour session yesterday that saw it lead losses in Asia.

Other geopolitical tensions overnight saw an Indian officer and two soldiers killed in a "violent faceoff" on a contested border with China, the first such incident in decades between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

