Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to provide optical data center interconnect (DCI) networks to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Markus Bochert, President of Nokia Greater China, said: “We continue to expand our relationship with China’s webscale giants. Our leading DCI product portfolio and technology innovations in photonics and SDN controllers are key, as well as our strong R&D capabilities, globalized supply chain and highly responsive service teams. These latest contracts with Baidu and Tencent consolidate our presence in the webscale market in China, which we are confident will continue to flourish in the coming years.”