Futures gain with eyes on Fed, infrastructure

A big turnaround on Wall Street was seen Monday as the S&P 500 erased a 2.5% drop following word that the Fed would begin buying individual corporate bonds under its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility.

Futures are adding to the gains this morning amid reports that the Trump administration is preparing a $1T infrastructure proposal, as well as an executive order on police reform. Dow +1.7% ; S&P 500 and Nasdaq +1.2% .

What else is happening? Fed Chair Jay Powell heads to Capitol Hill for his semi-annual economic testimony before Congress, and the latest retail sales figures will provide a key look at U.S. consumer spending activity.