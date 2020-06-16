IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) is up 36% premarket on the heels of announcing a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in Synthetic Lethality, an emerging field in Oncology.

In synthetic lethality, cells tolerate the loss of single genes in isolation but not together in combination. When tumor suppressor genes are functionally lost in cancer, this mode of action can be used to exploit tumor-specific vulnerabilities with drugs.

The partnership includes IDEAYA's Synthetic Lethality programs MAT2A, Pol Theta and Werner Helicase programs, which are projected to reach clinical trials within the next three years.

IDEAYA will lead the MAT2A program and will be responsible for all costs prior to the GSK option exercise.

The company will receive a 50% US profit share and ex-US royalties for the MAT2A and Werner Helicase programs, global royalties for the Pol Theta program and is responsible for 20% of global development costs for licensed products being developed with GSK.

IDEAYA will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the partnership.

GSK is up 2% premarket.