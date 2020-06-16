U.S. can work with Huawei on 5G standards

Washington is amending prohibitions on American companies doing business with China's Huawei to permit them to work together on setting standards for 5G networks.

"The United States will not cede leadership in global innovation,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, outlining that participation will influence the "future of 5G, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies."

The blacklisting of Huawei in May 2019 had previously created confusion as to whether U.S. firms could be involved in standards setting discussions and organizations where Huawei was also a participant.