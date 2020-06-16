Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has increased its Q2 sales outlook to $74M - $77M vs. prior guidance of $42M - $47M and consensus of $43.8M, driven by continued strong demand and significant additional increases in product supply.

Juergen Stark, CEO of Turtle Beach, said, "Looking toward the balance of the year, while it remains unclear the extent to which the current sales surge represents a pull-forward of sales that might otherwise have occurred later in the year, we anticipate being able to reflect all or most of the increased second quarter revenue when we provide updated full-year guidance as part of our next quarterly earnings report. We expect to enter July with channel inventories still needing significant replenishment. We also expect the higher revenues to drive higher adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and the year, partially offset by higher expediting costs incurred to achieve the incremental sales."

HEAR +45% premarket.

Note: The headphone and video game accesory maker is on pace to triple off the March lows, this, after as recently as May, already having raised its outlook for Q2 and the FY

Last Friday news broke that May video game sales had soared more than 50% y/y