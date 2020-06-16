Nasdaq notified Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) -3.7% of non-compliance on failure to file its annual report on form 10-K for FY19.

Additionally, the company is in violation of additional Nasdaq Listing Rules due to its failure to hold an annual general meeting of shareholders during 2019 and minimum bid price requirement.

The Company plans to file the Form 10-K on or about July 15, 2020, which will allow it to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on or about August 17, 2020.

If the closing bid price remains below $1 per share, the Company intends to seek approval of a reverse stock split to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

Source: Press Release