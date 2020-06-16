Sirona Biochem (OTCPK:SRBCF) has made its first shipment of compound TFC-1067 to industry leader Rodan + Fields, LLC.

Rodan + Fields will be the first to market for a consumer product utilizing TFC-1067 for the treatment of dyschromia (hyperpigmentation or dark spots of the skin).

Sirona management is currently in advanced negotiations with Chinese producers regarding large-scale manufacturing of TFC-1067 and expects to sign an agreement in this regard within the next quarter.

Part of the strategic plan is to build up an inventory of commercially ready TFC-1067 through two manufacturing sites.