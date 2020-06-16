Expecting a recovery for automotive semis, Needham starts Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) with a Buy rating and $20 price target, a 27% upside.

Analyst N. Quinn Bolton sees "a recovery in 2021 and robust double-digit growth of automotive semis in the following 3-4 years," which "will drive strong EPS growth."

Quinn calls Cohu the "best positioned" to "monetize this secular growth trend."

The analyst sees limited near-term downside with shares down nearly 40% from a February high, baking most headwinds into the price.

Cohu shares closed yesterday at $15.81. The company has a Very Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.