Visa, CPI launch upcycled credit card

Jun. 16, 2020 7:11 AM ETVisa Inc. (V), PMTSV, PMTSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Visa (NYSE:V) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) introduce a credit card made with up to 98% upcycled plastic.
  • Upcycled means taking something no longer in use and giving it a second life and new function.
  • The Earthwise High Content Card is designed to help reduce first-use plastic in payment cards and reduce plastic waste from entering the environment.
  • The companies will provide all Visa-issuing financial institutions access to the card, which is EMV compliant and dual interface capable, enabling both contact and contactless payment.
  • The card will initially be Visa-branded.
