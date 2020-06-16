Visa, CPI launch upcycled credit card
Jun. 16, 2020
- Visa (NYSE:V) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) introduce a credit card made with up to 98% upcycled plastic.
- Upcycled means taking something no longer in use and giving it a second life and new function.
- The Earthwise High Content Card is designed to help reduce first-use plastic in payment cards and reduce plastic waste from entering the environment.
- The companies will provide all Visa-issuing financial institutions access to the card, which is EMV compliant and dual interface capable, enabling both contact and contactless payment.
- The card will initially be Visa-branded.