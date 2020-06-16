Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces positive results from an open-label Phase 3 clinical trial, monarchE, evaluating Verzenio (abemaciclib) plus standard adjuvant endocrine therapy compared to standard adjuvant endocrine therapy alone in patients with high-risk, node-positive, HR+, HER2- early breast cancer.

The study met the primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival, while demonstrating a significant decrease in the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death compared to standard adjuvant endocrine therapy alone.

The company plans to submit the data to global regulatory authorities.

The FDA first approved the kinase inhibitor in September 2017 for advanced breast cancer.