Yesterday's major reversal in stocks - which saw the S&P 500 move from about a 3% loss in the premarket to finish the day with a 0.8% gain - has reverberated around the globe.

The Nikkei (NYSEARCA:EWJ) melted up nearly 5% , Shanghai (NYSEARCA:FXI) climbed 1.5% , and Hong Kong (NYSEARCA:EWH) rose 2.4% .

In Europe at midday, the Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is up a full 3% , led by Italy's (NYSEARCA:EWI) 3.5% advance . Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG) is ahead 3.15% .

S&P 500 futures are up 1.3% and Nasdaq 100 1.2% .

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 0.74%. Gold and oil are modestly in the green.

As for news, the reversal from Sunday was fully underway by the time the press release hit, but the Fed's announcement of its intention to purchase individual corporate bonds is garnering a lot of headlines. The BOJ overnight announced its own corporate bond purchase program, and similar or greater support is seen coming from the ECB by week's end.