Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) says it closed on the sale and leaseback transactions with affiliates of Oak Street Real Estate Capital relating to four company-owned distribution centers.

The company will take in $725M in gross proceeds and about $550M in net proceeds after expenses and taxes.

Prior to closing, the company used $120M of cash on hand to pay down all of its outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility. Big Lots intends to use the proceeds from the transactions to provide additional liquidity and for other corporate purposes.

In an operations update, Big Lots reports comparable sales for Q2 to date have continued to be up strongly and well ahead of expectations.

BIG +1.01% after-hours to $35.12.

