Ahead of the fall 5G iPhone launch, Citi analyst Jim Suva raises Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $310 to $400 and maintains a Buy rating.

Suva expects the iPhone launch to still happen in September with shipments starting a bit later than in the past.

The analyst notes that consensus estimates for iPhone sales have declined about 15% Y/Y in the past two quarters.

For the target increase, Suva also cites potential share gains from Huawei that could result in $8B of incremental sales plus Apple's strength in wearables and services.

Suva: "We see Apple shares as attractive given the revenue diversification, unique product + service set and potential for strong cash flow generation and shareholder returns."

Related: In April, Wedbush lifted Apple to a $400 price target due to the 5G tailwinds. The firm dropped the target the following month, calling out the potential coronavirus impact.