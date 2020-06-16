Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has commenced offers to exchange any and all of its outstanding $19B of senior unsecured notes issued on May 16, 2019 (“May Notes”), and ~$18.5B of senior unsecured notes issued on November 22, 2019, for an equal principal amount of new notes in a transaction registered under the Securities Act (the “Registered Notes”).

BMY is offering to issue the Registered Notes to satisfy its obligations under the registration rights agreement entered into with the initial purchasers of the May Notes and with the dealer managers for the prior exchange offers.

The Registered Exchange Offers do not represent a new financing transaction.

The terms of the Registered Notes are substantially identical to the terms of the corresponding series of Original Notes.

BMY will accept for exchange any and all Original Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 15, 2020.