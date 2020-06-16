Thinly traded nano cap Annovis Bio (NYSEMKT:ANVS) announces the completion of the rat cohort in a toxicology study of lead drug ANVS401 with no negative side effects.

Results from the six-month study, funded by a $1.7M NIH grant, corroborated the data generated in one-month studies in mice, rats, dogs and humans. A nine-month study in dogs is ongoing with results expected next quarter.

ANVS401 is currently being tested in a Phase 2a clinical trial in Alzheimer's disease patients.