Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is on watch after guiding Q2 EPS to a range of $0.23 to $0.33 vs. -$0.48 consensus. New vehicle unit sales volume has improved from -40% Y/Y in April to -10% in May and used vehicle unit sales volume turned positive in May with a 7% gain.

The company says it continues to see improving operating conditions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including steadily increasing automotive retail consumer demand.

"Both new and used vehicle unit sales volumes, as well as fixed operations revenues, continue to meet or exceed our forecast at the outset of the pandemic, with used vehicle sales actually higher than last year in both the franchise and EchoPark locations in June. More importantly, we have continued to be disciplined in controlling expenses, allowing our franchised dealerships and EchoPark stores to generate greater than expected profitability in May and June month to date, driving our updated outlook for Q2 earnings," says Sonic CEO David Smith.