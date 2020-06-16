Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) climbs 6.5% in premarket trading after disclosing late yesterday certain amendments to its debt arrangements and executive employee contracts.

Pays down credit lines by $100M.

Eliminates single-trigger change-in-control benefits from executive employee agreements.

Amendments to its credit line and bank term loan agreements primarily maximize future covenant flexibility.

After the credit line paydown, Tanger had ~$433M cash on hand and unused capacity under its credit lines was ~$100M.

In-store shopping for non-essential retail is allowed at all 39 of its centers, most of which are open-air properties.

As of June 14, open stores represented 72% of its total occupied stores in the consolidated portfolio, 68% of total gross leasable area, and 69% of pre-COVID-19 annualized base rent; weekly traffic exceeds 85% of prior-year levels.

The amendments, among other things, allow SKT to access the existing surge leverage provision, which provides for an increase to the maximum thresholds to 65% from 60% for total leverage and unsecured leverage, for twelve months starting July 1, 2020, during which time share repurchases are prohibited.