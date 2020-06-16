Needham keeps Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) on its Conviction List of top Buy-rated picks.

"While COVID-19 drove LULU's 1Q EPS modestly below consensus, we believe the LT merits of our bullish thesis are intact," writes analyst Rick Patel.

Patel points to LULU's strong acceleration of digital in each month of Q1, the upcoming launch of new pant styles for women, improve product margins and the strong performance of newly reopened doors.

"We lower our CY20 ests. to reflect the updated outlook but raise our PT to $345 from $225 to reflect the acceleration of digital as DTC is LULU’s most profitable channel and omni-channel customers are its most frequent and loyal ones," sums up Patel.