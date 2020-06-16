Alibaba, JD.com price targets raised on GMV potential

Growing more optimistic about Chinese internet stocks, Bernstein lifts Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) price target from $270 to $290 and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from $60 to $72.

Analyst David Dai says recent gains within the group are "simply a matter of higher conviction over the long-term."

Dai thinks Alibaba and JD can double their GMV in the next five years, while peer Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) could quadruple.

Bernstein maintains an Outperform rating on BABA, JD, and PDD.