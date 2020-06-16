Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) inks an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) for exclusive rights to seven Takeda programs in psychiatry, including three clinical-stage assets for the potential treatment of schizophrenia (TAK-831), treatment-resistant depression (TAK-653) and anhedonia (inability to feel pleasure) (TAK-041).

Under the terms of the deal, NBIX will be responsible for development and commercialization. Takeda will receive $120M upfront, up to $495M in development milestones, up to $1.4B in commercial milestones and double-digit royalties on net sales. Takeda has the option to opt in or out of a 50/50 profit share on all clinical programs at certain points in development.

NBIX will host a conference call momentarily to discuss the agreement.