Nomura Instinet starts off coverage on Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) with a Buy rating and price target of $40.
Analyst Michael Baker: "We view GO as a differentiated retailer with high barriers to entry that are enabling it to take share within the large food-retailing market. With a small, regional store footprint, GO has the opportunity to significantly expand its store count. This, coupled with a unique merchandising strategy that drives consistent and above-average same-store sales, should enable outsized top-line and EPS growth, warranting a premium valuation, in our view."
Bakers sees FY20 EPS of $1.01 out of Grocery Outlet vs. $0.99 consensus. Grocery Outlet has a good track record of beatings earnings.
Shares of GO are up 2.16% premarket to $33.87 vs. a 52-week trading range of $27.75 to $47.57.