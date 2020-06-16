Nomura Instinet starts off coverage on Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) with a Buy rating and price target of $40.

Analyst Michael Baker: "We view GO as a differentiated retailer with high barriers to entry that are enabling it to take share within the large food-retailing market. With a small, regional store footprint, GO has the opportunity to significantly expand its store count. This, coupled with a unique merchandising strategy that drives consistent and above-average same-store sales, should enable outsized top-line and EPS growth, warranting a premium valuation, in our view."

Bakers sees FY20 EPS of $1.01 out of Grocery Outlet vs. $0.99 consensus. Grocery Outlet has a good track record of beatings earnings.