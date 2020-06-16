Prologis (NYSE:PLD) offers to buy up to a total of €350M ($396M) of its 3.000% notes due 2022 and 3.375% notes due 2024.

The 2024 notes are subject to an additional limit of €100M.

Tender offer consideration of the 2022 notes is €1,010.00 plus early tender payment €30.00.

Tender offer consideration for the 2024 notes is €1,080.00 plus €30.00 early tender payment.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 PM on July 14, 2020; early tender time ends at 5:00 PM on June 26, 2020.