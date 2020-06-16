Rio Tinto will not bid for remaining stake in Diavik diamond mine - Reuters
Jun. 16, 2020 8:07 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has no plans to take full control of its Canadian Arctic diamond mine, which faces closure and hundreds of millions of dollars in clean-up costs, Reuters reports.
- Rio, which owns 60% of the Diavik mine in Canada's Northwest Territories, said in a May 28 court filing that it "does not seek to bid" for Dominion Diamond Mines' 40% stake or its nearby Ekati mine as part of a court-supervised auction, according to the report.
- Diavik produced 6.7M carats in 2019 but is scheduled to close in 2025, with cleanup costs estimated at $365M, court documents say.