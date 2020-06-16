Rio Tinto will not bid for remaining stake in Diavik diamond mine - Reuters

Jun. 16, 2020 8:07 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has no plans to take full control of its Canadian Arctic diamond mine, which faces closure and hundreds of millions of dollars in clean-up costs, Reuters reports.
  • Rio, which owns 60% of the Diavik mine in Canada's Northwest Territories, said in a May 28 court filing that it "does not seek to bid" for Dominion Diamond Mines' 40% stake or its nearby Ekati mine as part of a court-supervised auction, according to the report.
  • Diavik produced 6.7M carats in 2019 but is scheduled to close in 2025, with cleanup costs estimated at $365M, court documents say.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.