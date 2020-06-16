McDonald's gains after showing sequential sales improvement
Jun. 16, 2020
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) provides an update with 95% of its restaurants around the world open to serve customers.
- Comparable sales improved sequentially for the chain from late March through May. QTD comparable sales of -29.8% consists of -12.0% in the U.S., -53.4% for the International Operated Markets segment and -26.1% in the International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate segment.
- The company expects to invest about $200M through an incremental marketing contribution across the U.S. and International Operated Markets to accelerate recovery and drive growth. The amount represents one month of advertising cooperatives contributions and is in addition to the ongoing contributions from franchised and Company-owned restaurants. The marketing contribution will be recorded in Q2 with the vast majority recorded as SG&A expenses.
- The company is providing additional targeted financial support to those limited franchisee organizations most negatively impacted across its system.
- MCD +1.33% premarket to $192.00.
- Source: Press Release