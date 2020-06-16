Seeing a Q4 trough for Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), BofA upgrades the company from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $48 to $55.

Analyst Tal Liani says the quarter "will be the trough for numbers, and we expect both easier comps and cyclical recovery to result in improved growth rates."

The analyst says 5G could drive better routing growth for Cisco after years of declines. Optical and Ethernet 400G tech could fuel data center switching and routing growth.

Liani sees the coronavirus pandemic as a lingering threat but the risk is offset by Cisco's low valuation.