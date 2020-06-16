An investor group headed by KKR (NYSE:KKR) and including Temasek acquires a minority stake in Vietnamese real estate developer Vinhomes JSC for VND 15.1T ($650M).

Translates to ~6% equity stake in Vinhomes.

Following the transaction, Vingroup Joint Stock Company will continue to be the controlling shareholder of Vinhomes.

KKR is making the investment primarily from its Asian Fund III.

The investment "underscores the attractiveness of Vietnam as a regional investment destination with its strong development and growth prospects," the group said.

Singapore-based Temasek is an investment company with a net porftolio of S$313B (US$231B) as of March 31, 2019.