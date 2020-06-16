J.Jill +65% on announcing Forbearance Agreement with lenders

Jun. 16, 2020 8:31 AM ETJ.Jill, Inc. (JILL)JILLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) entered into two Forbearance Agreements with the lenders under its ABL and term loan credit facilities for not exercising any rights and remedies until July 16, 2020.
  • Jim Scully, J.Jill Interim CEO said, “These Forbearance Agreements will allow us to continue to work with our lenders on a course of action that will resolve the Company’s noncompliance and position the Company to realize its long term plans. We appreciate the patience and support of our associates, vendors and suppliers.”
  • The company recently re-opened ~85% of stores and ended May 2020 with a cash balance of ~$60M.
  • JILL +64.7% premarket.
