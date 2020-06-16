NeoPhotonics sidelined for Huawei exposure

Jun. 16, 2020 8:24 AM ETNeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)NPTNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • B. Riley downgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from Buy to Neutral and trims the target from $11.50 to $10, matching the Street-low PT.
  • Analyst Dave Kang cites NPTN's risky exposure to Huawei and thinks the transition to other accounts to lower the risk "may not go smoothly as the Street expects/hopes."
  • Kang says breaking from Huawei "could impact NPTN sooner than expected."
  • NTPN shares are down 1.9% pre-market to $9.30. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analyst rating and a Neutral SA Author's rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.