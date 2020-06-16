NeoPhotonics sidelined for Huawei exposure
Jun. 16, 2020 8:24 AM ETNeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)NPTNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- B. Riley downgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from Buy to Neutral and trims the target from $11.50 to $10, matching the Street-low PT.
- Analyst Dave Kang cites NPTN's risky exposure to Huawei and thinks the transition to other accounts to lower the risk "may not go smoothly as the Street expects/hopes."
- Kang says breaking from Huawei "could impact NPTN sooner than expected."
- NTPN shares are down 1.9% pre-market to $9.30. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analyst rating and a Neutral SA Author's rating.