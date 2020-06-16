Dosing underway in Exicure's mid-stage merkel cell carcinoma trial of AST-008
Jun. 16, 2020 8:24 AM ETExicure, Inc. (XCUR)XCURBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) doses first patient in the Phase 2 dose expansion stage of the cavrotolimod (AST-008) Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.
- The Phase 2 dose expansion stage includes two cohorts of patients with advanced or metastatic cancer: patients with Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) and with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC).
- The dose expansion stage is designed to assess the anti-tumor response rate of cavrotolimod plus checkpoint inhibitor treatment, the safety and tolerability of the combination, and drug pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics.
- Shares are up 6% premarket.