Dosing underway in Exicure's mid-stage merkel cell carcinoma trial of AST-008

Jun. 16, 2020 8:24 AM ETExicure, Inc. (XCUR)XCURBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCURdoses first patient in the Phase 2 dose expansion stage of the cavrotolimod (AST-008) Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.
  • The Phase 2 dose expansion stage includes two cohorts of patients with advanced or metastatic cancer: patients with Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) and with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC).
  • The dose expansion stage is designed to assess the anti-tumor response rate of cavrotolimod plus checkpoint inhibitor treatment, the safety and tolerability of the combination, and drug pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics.
  • Shares are up 6% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.