Sanofi enzyme replacement therapy shows mixed results in Pompe study

Jun. 16, 2020 8:24 AM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, COMET, evaluating avalglucosidase alfa, an enzyme replacement therapy, in patients with late-onset Pompe disease, an inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of glycogen in the body's cells due to the dysfunction of a certain enzyme.
  • The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating non-inferiority (no worse than) to alglucosidase alfa (Lumizyme) as measured by the change in respiratory function but it failed to demonstrate superiority, the other primary objective.
  • Since superiority was not shown, statistical testing of the secondary endpoints was not done.
  • The safety profiles were comparable.
  • Development is ongoing.
  • Shares up 1% premarket on light volume.
