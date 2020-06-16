Sanofi enzyme replacement therapy shows mixed results in Pompe study
Jun. 16, 2020 8:24 AM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, COMET, evaluating avalglucosidase alfa, an enzyme replacement therapy, in patients with late-onset Pompe disease, an inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of glycogen in the body's cells due to the dysfunction of a certain enzyme.
- The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating non-inferiority (no worse than) to alglucosidase alfa (Lumizyme) as measured by the change in respiratory function but it failed to demonstrate superiority, the other primary objective.
- Since superiority was not shown, statistical testing of the secondary endpoints was not done.
- The safety profiles were comparable.
- Development is ongoing.
- Shares up 1% premarket on light volume.