Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announces that repeat testing of candidate WP1122 confirmed its antiviral potential against a surrogate of SARS-CoV-2 called HCoV-229E.

Preclinical testing will continue aimed at filing an IND by year-end.

WP1122 is a prodrug of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) (has demonstrated the ability to stop the replication of SARS-CoV-2) that, it says, may have therapeutic potential in COVID-19 since 2-DG in its normal state is metabolized too quickly to be effective. WP1122 is only metabolized once it is inside the cell, enabling much higher tissue and organ concentrations of 2-DG.