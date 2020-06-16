The Trump administration is again floating the idea of an infrastructure spending program amounting to up to $1 trillion, according to latest reports attributing some of the pop in futures to the plan, the details of which are unclear.

Engineering and Construction names, like Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J), Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR), U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) and Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) are all outpacing S&P futures (SPX), all up more than 5% pre-market, with some moves in the double digits.

The report centers on Trump administration efforts to push spending on roads, bridges and 5G technology.

This is not the first time a proposal has been floated, and the Democrats also have proposed their own plan, amounting to $500 billion.

In 2018, talks between Congress and the Trump administration broke down over a $2 trillion plan as the sides traded barbs over how to pay for it and the ongoing investigations.