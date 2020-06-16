Axalta Coating (NYSE:AXTA) says total net sales for April and May fell by 48% excluding foreign exchange and divestiture impacts, "largely in line" with company expectations, but May sales improved ~15% from April, driven in part by the restart of automotive OEM production

Q1 performance coatings segment net sales fell 37% and transportation coatings segment net sales declined 69% for the April-May period.

The company expects to see further improvement in net sales in June vs. April-May.

Axalta says it had total cash of $620M and total liquidity of ~$1B including an undrawn revolver as of the end of May, and proceeds from a sale of notes completed this month will help boost liquidity to $1.5B.